MOREHEAD CITY — The top three health concerns in Carteret County are chronic disease, equitable access to health care and substance misuse, according to a recent community health assessment.
Tamara Jones, human services planner with the County Health Department, presented findings from the Community Health Assessment (CHA), conducted in 2021, during the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting May 9 in the health department conference room.
“The Carteret County Health Department conducts, produces and distributes a comprehensive CHA every three years in collaboration with Carteret Health Care, Health ENC (made up of healthcare leaders across the state) and community and regional agencies,” Ms. Jones said. “It determines the major health concerns in the county.”
The last assessment was done in 2018, with results presented in 2019. The new study was completed in 2021, with results presented May 9.
Ms. Jones said results of the CHA are used to develop the health department’s strategic plan, guiding new programs and services.
Officials distributed health surveys at various locations in the county, as well as online, with results analyzed to create the report. The surveys contained 56 questions and were available in English and Spanish.
The department received 720 completed surveys. Of those who filled out surveys, 85% were white, 5.7% were African American and 6.9% identified as Hispanic, Asian Indian/Alaska native or biracial. Of respondents, 71% were female, with 27% male.
County residents were asked what one issue most affects the quality of life in the county. The top 10 results, from the highest to the least concern, were: substance abuse, lack of affordable housing, low income/poverty, health insurance, transportation, lack of community resources, COVID-19 pandemic, neglect and abuse, dropping out of school and poor housing conditions.
Another question was which services needed the most improvement. The top 10 answers, from the highest to the least concern, were: more affordable/better housing, higher paying employment, positive teen activities, counseling/mental health/support groups, substance misuse/recovery support, more affordable health services, road maintenance, elder care options, childcare options and transportation options.
Twenty-three percent of respondents stated that having no health insurance prevented them from getting necessary health care. Another 24% stated that insurance didn’t cover what was needed, and it prevented them from necessary health care.
When asked what health conditions respondents had, the top two conditions were depression/anxiety and overweight/obesity.
When asked if, within the past 12 months, respondents had worried about whether family food would run out, 11% said yes.
When asked if respondents had concerns about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, 59.3% stated they had no concerns, with 23.7% stating they were worried about the vaccine possibly having harmful side effects. An additional 13.7% stated they believed the vaccine wasn’t safe.
Regarding global warming, 57% stated they were worried about it, with 43% not very worried or not at all worried.
There were numerous other questions asked as well.
Ms. Jones said now that the results have been analyzed and presented to the board, the CHA document will be submitted to the NC Division of Public Health in June. The county’s health advisory committee will identify and prioritize potential solutions or actions to best address major issues. The committee will also develop Community Health Improvement Plans to submit to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
