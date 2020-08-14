Sheriff’s office announces 10 more arrests in Operation One by One’

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department announced another round of arrests have been made in the undercover drug roundup “Operation One by One.”
The operation is ongoing and the third round of arrests was announced Friday. The CCSO said it’s an effort to target criminal suspects who have allegedly been engaged in the illegal sale or diversion of illegal drugs in Carteret County.
Sheriff Asa Buck asks anyone with information about illegal activity to call 252-728-8400 or your local law enforcement agency and to never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
The CCSO announced the following arrests as part of the operation:
Sonny Wayne Cutts, 39, Newport, arrested Aug. 4 and charged with one count of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $500 secured.
Ivory James Gary, 35, Morehead City, arrested July 22 and charged with four counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and manufacturing cocaine. Bond set at $10,000 unsecured.
Malik Raheem George, 21, Havelock, arrested July 22 and charged with four counts of selling and delivering marijuana and two counts each of possessing marijuana with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and manufacturing marijuana. Bond set at $5,000 secured.
Dandre Marquan Henry, 21, Havelock, arrested July 20 and charged with four counts of selling or delivering a counterfeit controlled substance, two counts each of possessing a counterfeit controlled substance with the intent to sell and deliver, selling and delivering heroin and one count each of possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine. Bond set as written promise to appear.
Mikail Leland Hucks, 22, Morehead City, arrested Aug. 2 and charged with two counts of conspiring to sell and deliver cocaine and one count each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $7,000 secured.
Casey Glenn King, 27, Kinston, arrested Aug. 9 and charged with one count each of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance and delivering a schedule II controlled substance.
Cedric Lamont Montford, 33, Newport, arrested July 23 and charged with two counts of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and one count each of possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Bond set at $20,000 secured.
Christopher Allen Murray, 35, Beaufort, arrested July 28 and charged with two counts each of selling and delivering cocaine and one count of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver. Bond set at $70,000 secured.
Robert Edward Sessions, 48, New Bern, arrested July 30 and charged with one count each of possessing a schedule I controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling a schedule I controlled substance and delivering a schedule I controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000 secured.
Jamaal Kenyatta Spell, 32, Morehead City, arrested Aug. 5 and charged with one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine and delivering methamphetamine.
