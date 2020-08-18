MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council Tuesday granted Coastal Home Services on Bridges Street extension an annexation request that’s been several months in the making.
The council met in the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. to hold a public hearing for the request during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday. Nobody spoke during the public hearing, and the council voted unanimously to approve the voluntary contiguous annexation request to Coastal Home Services for property at 4906 Bridges Street Extension.
“This request was supposed to happen for quite a long time,” Councilman George Ballou noted as he made the motion to approve the request. “…Welcome to Morehead City.”
The newly annexed property is approximately half an acre and is zoned CH (commercial highway) district. Based on the city’s 38-cent tax rate, it’s expected to bring in about $667 in annual taxes. Water and sewer will be accessed from Bridges Street Extension and it’s up to the property owner to cover costs associated with extending water/sewer service to the property.
In other business, the council held two separate public hearings for a series of text amendments to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance. The amendments help bring the UDO into compliance with new state planning and development regulations known as Chapter 160D.
Nobody spoke during either public hearing, and the council unanimously approved the amendments, which came recommended by the Morehead City Planning Board.
The council also approved the consent agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting, which included the following items:
- Approved minutes of the July 7 council workshop and July 14 regular council meeting.
- Accepted the finance director and tax collector’s reports.
- Accepted notice of tax overpayments in the amount of $5,267.09 for July.
- Approved request for refunds of tax overpayments in the amount of $1,278.03 for July.
- Accepted annual report concerning the write-off of utility bad debts for June 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020.
- Adopted budget ordinance amendments 2020-12 and 2020-13.
- Adopted resolution 2020-R-40 directing the clerk to investigate annexation request from Psalm 127 Partners LLC for 4908 Bridges St. and resolution 2020-R-41 fixing the date of the public hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 8.
- Adopted resolution 2020-R-42 directing the clerk to investigate annexation request from Thomas and Glenda Anthony for 4910 Bridges St. and resolution 2020-R-43 fixing the date of the public hearing for Sept. 8.
- Adopted resolution 2020-R-37 endorsing N.C. East Sports Lookout Fun Run and Grand Prix Boat Races to be held Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 12-13 in Morehead City.
- Adopted an ordinance establishing a parks and recreation advisory board.
- Accepted Title VI nondiscrimination policy.
- Adopted resolution 2020-R-39 authorizing Coastal Area Management Act grant application for S. 10th Street kayak launch.
- Adopted resolution 2020-R-38 accepting dedication of Byrd Street.
