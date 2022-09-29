PINE KNOLL SHORES — Although Tropical Storm Ian’s impacts are not expected to cause major problems on Bogue Banks, officials in the towns are preparing for whatever might happen.
Pine Knoll Shores Manager Brian Kramer said he and Mayor John Broadman met Thursday morning with department heads to go over the usual storm checklist to make sure everyone is prepared for anything that might happen.
“Last week, we filled all of our fuel tanks at the town’s refueling station in case of electrical power loss on the island,” Kramer added. “We checked on the generators all our water system production wells to make sure they are ready to operate. We also refueled the generators at the public safety building and at town hall.”
Kramer said staff contacted its Federal Emergency Management Agency phase one (road clearing) and phase two (debris removal) contractors to make sure will be ready if needed.”
The town on Tuesday “initiated pumping on our stormwater system we installed in 2021,” Kramer added. “Hopefully, this will create capacity in the low elevation areas to avoid prolonged flooding.”
Similar processes were underway elsewhere, and officials were taking some precautions.
For example, Emerald Isle Manager Matt Zapp said the town suspended beach driving effective Friday and through at least Sunday because of the likelihood of higher-than-normal tides. The town also canceled oceanside trash pickups Friday and advised residents not to put yard debris out for pickup through the weekend.
Officials encouraged motorists to stay off the roads during heavy rains and to bring in any loose objects in yards.
Zapp said the town will post updates, as needed, on its website.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.