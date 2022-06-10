PINE KNOLL SHORES — While Emerald Isle and the western Carteret County mainland towns have joined forces for a gigantic July 4th fireworks show in Cape Carteret and the pair aren’t planning any other events, Pine Knoll Shores will continue its traditional low-key celebration of the nation’s birth.
During the town board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, June 8, Mayor John Brodman announced the town’s annual Independence Day parade will be Saturday, July 2.
It will begin at 9 a.m. at Garner Park off Oakleaf Drive.
“Lemonade and cookies will be served after the parade,” in the park, Mayor Brodman said in an email Friday. “We don’t have Ferris Wheels or funnel cakes in PKS, but we do have hometown parades.
“This is an opportunity to deck yourself out (and your children, dogs, bikes and golf carts) in red, white and blue.
“We really get some outrageous, but very creative, costumes and decorations. Uncle Sam, eat your heart out!”
Also during the Wednesday meeting,
Mayor Broadman encouraged town residents to turn out for the annual beach cleanup, which will be on Monday, July 5.
“Every year following the July 4th holiday weekend, we sponsor a volunteer beach cleanup, in conjunction with the police department and the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores,” the mayor said in the email.
Those who want to participate should show up at the Iron Steamer Beach Access at 8 a.m., with work glovers, comfortable shows and sunscreen. The town will provide garbage bags and ice water.
Participants pick a section of the beach, pick up any trash they find, and deposit full trash bags and large items (lawn chairs, umbrellas, etc. above the high water line where they are picked up by town staff.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
