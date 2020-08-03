Cedar Point board OKs sign ordinance change

CEDAR POINT — After waiting the state-required 24 hours after holding a digital public hearing, Cedar Point commissioners Wednesday night voted 4-0 to approve a major change to the sign ordinance.
The vote, like the public hearing Tuesday night during the board’s monthly regular meeting, came during a meeting conducted by Zoom and telephone. The Wednesday meeting was a continuation of a recession of the Tuesday meeting.
Essentially, the change makes most signs in town permitted uses under the Unified Development Ordinance, eliminating the $400 special-use application fee for signs that are standard. Proposed new signs will be reviewed by the town administrator, not by the planning board, and will not have to be approved by town commissioners.
Town Administrator David Rief opened the brief Wednesday meeting by asking Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun if there had been any written comments submitted since the end of the public hearing Tuesday. She said there had been none. The state’s 24-hour delay law for digital decisions is intended to make sure the public has adequate opportunity for input.
There was little discussion of the change at either meeting. The planning board had already recommended approval of the proposal, which Mr. Rief said earlier this month would “reduce the burden upon an applicant and the town” for what is generally a routine matter and would not limit or expand the number of allowed signs.
He told the planning board that after an extensive review of the sign regulation portion of the UDO, he proposed “just a few truly substantive changes, none of which have a major impact on what signs are or are not allowed in the town.”
The approved text amendment also cleans up what Mr. Rief said were inconsistencies and typographical errors in the language.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.