Isaias may briefly strengthen, then weaken after making landfall Monday night

NEWPORT — Tropical Storm Isaias might strengthen back to a hurricane again, but the National Weather Service Newport office isn’t expecting much change to its effects on the North Carolina coast.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory at 11 a.m. Monday, reporting Isaias is about 90 miles east-southeast of Brunswick, Ga., and about 220 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, S.C. It has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving north at 13 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.47 inches.
The NHC forecasts Isaias will make landfall Monday night and pass over eastern North Carolina late Monday into early Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the NWS weather forecasting office in Newport said Monday morning the tropical storm warnings and storm surge watches in the Carteret County area remain the same.
“We have nudged storm surge (forecasts) up slightly from 1-3 feet to 2-4 (feet),” NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said. “The highest impacted areas for surge remain the same.”
The NWS forecasts a high risk for rip currents from Monday through mid-week. There’s also an increased threat for tornadoes, which can occur “well ahead and away” from the storm’s center.
The NWS also said there’s a potential for flash flooding, especially inland, and minor river flooding is possible late in the week. Tropical storm-force winds may cause power outages and downed trees, as well.
According to the NHC, as of 11 a.m. Monday a storm surge warning is in effect from Edisto Beach, S.C., to Cape Fear, in Pamlico and Albemarle sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico rivers, and from Oregon Inlet to the North Carolina-Virgina border. A storm surge watch is in effect from Cape Fear to Oregon Inlet.
The NHC forecasts Isaias may briefly reach hurricane strength sometime Monday, but will weaken again to a tropical storm by early Tuesday. As a result, a hurricane warning is in effect from South Santee River, S.C., to Surf City. A tropical storm warning is in effect north of Surf City to the mouth of the Merrimack River on the Massachusetts- New Hampshire border and for Pamlico and Albemarle sound.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
More information from the NHC is available at its website, nhc.noaa.gov.
