NEWPORT - Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter Executive Director Brooke Breen was fired Feb. 23 by a new board of directors that has taken over the nonprofit shelter that rehabilitates injured and orphaned wildlife.
The termination came following a civil-court hearing Feb. 23 in Beaufort, where a judge ruled in favor of the new board, who lists as its president Marcos Bernabe.
Breen said she and what she claims is the legitimate board of directors, whose president is Robert Simon, plan to appeal the decision.
Breen, who has served as the executive director for many years, further alleges she was the only employee who holds the legal federal and state licenses to treat and handle injured wildlife at the shelter.
“So they have no legal person to administer medications or admit birds,” she said in a statement to the News-Times.
The new board’s treasurer, Christi Davis, said the new board did have personnel who held the appropriate licenses to treat wildlife, although the News-Times could not confirm that by the time of this posting.
Davis did not give a reason why Breen was fired or why this new board has taken over.
“Right now we have no official comment,” she said at the shelter Thursday evening.
Davis did say that the board planned to keep the shelter open and was in the process of looking for a new executive director.
However, Simon, Thursday evening said his board plans to appeal the action taken in civil court.
“This is a hostile takeover of this group and I have no idea why they are doing this,” he said. “Brooke’s been the executive director for years and has done a great job.”
Simon added they were not represented by an attorney Feb. 23, while the other side did have legal representation.
“We just didn’t have enough evidence to stop this takeover,” he said. “We do plan to meet with an attorney.”
There has been an effort by this new group since last fall to take over the shelter, according to Breen.
(This is a developing story)
