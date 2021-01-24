Carteret County towns take varied approaches to public meetings as pandemic stretches on

BOGUE BANKS — As the coronavirus pandemic continues with no signs of letting up any time soon, municipal officials throughout Carteret County have learned to adjust to virtual meetings and other changes designed to limit in-person contact with the public.
Local governments have had to make adjustments to how they conduct public meetings, including incorporating online broadcast and limited attendance.
For the Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners, online meeting broadcasting is nothing new, the board has been doing so for several years. However, due to the pandemic, officials have limited public access to the town hall to appointments, and public attendance of meetings is only allowed online.
Mayor John Brodman said in a Jan. 15 email to the News-Times they’re installing new cameras and audio visual equipment to the boardroom to improve the quality of webinars.
“It’s now clear that a surge of new cases is underway after the holidays,” the mayor said. “Town staff has returned to a remote schedule, but there will be one or two staff members in town hall every day. All others are available by telephone or email.”
Emerald Isle has been conducting all its meetings online with mixed results. There were complaints about poor sound and visual quality, so the town installed new audio visual equipment in the meeting room using federal money. Town Manager Matt Zapp said he is happy with the improvements, which enable residents to participate more fully in discussions online. All Emerald Isle’s town facilities are closed to the public.
Not all towns in Carteret County are set up for virtual meetings, however. Indian Beach Town Manager Tim White said in an email Jan. 14 they’ve had to postpone or cancel three board of commissioners’ meetings.
“Day-to-day operations continue, but at town hall we’re working remotely and with limited time in the office with more than one employee,” he said. “Our public safety employees continue to work their normal schedules. Council meetings are open to the public with masks being required and social distancing in place.”
Mr. White said officials are looking into ways to broadcast their meetings online, but town hall has limited bandwidth, making that difficult.
Some towns have taken up broadcasting meetings where they didn’t before and seem to be adapting well to the change. In Atlantic Beach, Town Manager David Walker said it appears the limits on in-person attendance and change to online meetings hasn’t affected the town council’s decisions or rulemaking.
“We seem to have the same level of interested people log in and make a comment on Zoom meeting public hearings,” Mr. Walker said.
Some towns, meanwhile are incorporating social media to access a larger audience for public meeting. Beaufort officials broadcast meetings over Zoom, but have also streamed live to Facebook to tap the public on that platform, as well.
Over on the mainland, Newport officials have been broadcasting their meetings online and limiting in-person attendance. Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said they have a number of residents who are concerned about the risk of infection, even with social distancing practices.
“This has caused them to not be able to be a part of the meetings beyond electronic means,” he said.
In spite of these changes, Mr. Chadwick said the council continues to conduct business.
“Our council has always strived to make the most informed decisions as possible,” he said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic has increased the amount of time it takes to take actions on certain decisions. For example, any public hearings must be continued to allow for extra time for the public to give comments on the item. This has caused (the council) to have ‘extra’ meetings to close the hearing and take action.”
This state of affairs in Newport may be temporary, however. Mr. Chadwick said once the pandemic is past and social distancing is no longer needed, the council doesn’t plan to continue to broadcast their meetings online.
“We want the people of Newport to come and be a part of the meetings in person,” he said. “…Unfortunately, broadcasting these meetings can also be time consuming and technical difficulties only delay those meetings from our point of view, and with limited staff, we can’t have someone designated as broadcaster.”
Morehead City has dealt with the challenge by conducting its city council meetings in a hybrid fashion, with the council, select staff members and a very limited number of the public allowed to attend in person. The meetings are streamed live on Zoom. Morehead City also used federal stimulus to upgrade equipment.
Cape Carteret has conducted all of its meetings on GoToMeeting, with occasional limited participation in town hall, and Mayor Will Baker has said he’s eager to get back to live meetings with plenty of residents in town hall.
Nearby Cedar Point’s board meetings have been on Zoom. Bogue and Peletier, the smallest towns in western Carteret County, have held all of their meetings in the town halls, with no virtual broadcasts. They have canceled a few meetings and encouraged all attendees at others to wear masks and socially distance.
As for what shape municipal business will take when the pandemic is over, many officials agreed, at this point, they can only wait and see.
