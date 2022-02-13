Human services board will meet Monday
The County Consolidated Human Services board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/88155741008?pwd=MDVuLzZVRC9rZGRMdWk1NUVjYk5jUT09.
The Consolidated Human Services Board oversees the Department of Social Services, the Health Department and Animal Control. Those wishing to make public comment will need to identify themselves to the chairperson of the board, including their name and address, and will have five minutes to address the board unless granted an extension of time by the chairperson.
The regular agenda includes a presentation on adult in-home services, a request by County Health Director Nina Oliver for bad debt write-off, and updates by Ms. Oliver, DSS director Jessica Adams and Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman.
The consent agenda includes a request to approve acceptance of a $49,948 N.C. Office of Rural Health Community Health Grant, and a request to accept $87,009 in state funding for COVID-19 school health workforce team.
Morehead City to host budget retreat Thursday
The Morehead City Council will hold a planning retreat Thursday to begin discussions on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The meeting will start at 10:15 a.m. in the council chambers of city hall at 1100 Bridges St.
