Crews complete repairs to Cape Carteret streets damaged during dredging project

CAPE CARTERET — The Old Ferry Channel/Deer Creek dredging project is complete now that a contractor has finished paving streets damaged by heavy equipment hauling dredge spoils to disposal sites.
Thomas Simpson Construction Co. of Beaufort, a subcontractor for dredge firm T.D. Eure, also of Beaufort, did the street work on Live Oak Street, Bayshore Drive, Edgewater Court and Lejeune Road, finishing Wednesday and Thursday.
“This was a complete job: Milling where necessary, patching and a complete asphalt overlay of Live Oak, Bayshore, Edgewater, and Lejeune, every square inch,” Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, said late Wednesday. “It looks amazing.”
The dredging project ended April 15, but Cape Carteret Commissioner Steve Martin said T.D. Eure is still in Deer Creek, doing some work for private property owners.
Mr. Martin, a longtime advocate for the project, which began Jan. 14, called the effort by the county and the contractors “above and beyond” what had been expected.
“In my mind, this is the best and most beneficial project ever in Cape Carteret,” the commissioner added. “People are catching fish (in Deer Creek) like they haven’t in years.
“The water is cleaned up; it’s flushing with the tide cycle and the clarity is tremendous and the navigation is great. You can get in and out without any problem,” Mr. Martin continued.
Old Ferry Channel runs across Bogue Sound from Cape Carteret to Emerald Isle and provides access to the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway for residents and visitors in both towns. Deer Creek and its tributaries – Deer Creek North Extension, School House Creek, Deer Creek South and Deer Creek North – similarly provide boating access to Old Ferry Channel.
“This was the first time it (the channel and Deer Creek in interior Cape Carteret) has been dredged in about 30 years,” Mr. Rudolph said. “We wanted to make sure it was done right.”
The state paid for two-thirds of the $1.45 million project through the Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund. The county, Cape Carteret and residents along the creek and its tributaries split the other third. The street work was part of the cost under the contract with T.D. Eure.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
