BEAUFORT — Carteret County has been notified it will receive a grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management for technical assistance in risk assessment and resilience planning work on Cedar Island through the Resilient Coastal Communities Program.
In this cycle, according to a news release from NCDEQ, the agency awarded $1.1 million to local governments for completion of phases one and two of the RCCP. DCM will contract with nine third-party service providers for direct technical assistance services to the localities.
Carteret County Assistant Manager and Planning Director Gene Foxworth said Thursday no amount has been identified for the grant yet.
“The county is excited to receive notification that we had a successful Phase 1 and 2 Resilient Coastal Communities Program application. This project will improve stormwater management on Cedar Island and help to alleviate flooding issues in this community. We look forward to moving ahead with this project.”
Atlantic Beach received a $70,000 grant.
Once communities complete planning work, they become eligible for Phare 3 and 4 grants. Phase 3 is for engineering and design of projects and Phase 4 implementation.
“These grant awards are an investment in the future of our coastal communities, to support their resilience planning and capacity,” DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser said in the release. “We are pleased to work with our local partners to identify and prioritize projects to address flooding and other coastal hazards and help protect the public and economic health of their communities.”
The release stated that community applications were scored across seven criteria, including their level of risk exposure to vulnerable population and critical assets, their economic status and need and their internal capacity and momentum with related efforts.
“Service provider applications were scored across 10 different criteria, including their experience in resilience planning; identifying and mapping critical assets; natural infrastructure and socially vulnerable populations; experience conducting risk and vulnerability assessments; implementing nature-based solutions; analyzing coastal hazards and future conditions; project identification and prioritization; community engagement; stakeholder facilitation; and their administrative capacity,” the release states.
It added that RCCP supports communities in developing and implementing locally-driven resilience strategies, including projects or activities which reduce the impacts of coastal hazards like flooding and storms. The initiative helps local governments to overcome barriers to coastal resilience and adaptation planning, boost local government capacity, and support a proactive, sustainable, and equitable approach to planning and project implementation.
The RCCP receives funding from the state General Assembly and federal agencies.
