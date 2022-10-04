PELETIER — Peletier is still moving toward creation and adoption of an ordinance to try to limit what some officials and residents consider to be potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town.
The town planning board heard a presentation and received a written version of it during its meeting Monday night in the town hall off Highway 58. The board took no action and will study what presenter Donna Bierly provided.
Bierly, whom the planning board asked to do research, said she spent many hours in the past two weeks talking to state Department of Environmental Quality officials about what restrictions the town could and should put in an ordinance.
The property is part of a larger 35-acre tract owned by Coastal Environmental Partners, which operates landfills and waste transfer stations in the region. Emerald Isle is leasing eight of the acres near Highway 58’s intersection with Croatan Road.
Many Peletier residents are unhappy about the project, worried that it could cause spontaneous fires, air pollution, groundwater contamination and heavy truck traffic on the highway. They also are concerned – despite Emerald Isle officials' assurances – that the site will not be adequately buffered from view.
Bierly told a large crowd in town hall Monday night that DEQ officials told her the state sets extensive minimum mandatory rules for these sites, but it is “expected and reasonable” for any town or city to write stricter regulations into an ordinance.
She also said DEQ officials told her most such waste sites are not developed in the heart of a small town, with residences surrounding the site “solely for the convenience of another town.” Instead, she said DEQ told her most are “developed away from communities, hidden from plain view, so as not to devalue property or be subject to people protesting the sites.”
“According to the state,” Bierly said (local governments’ ordinances) are … always more strict than the state’s.”
Emerald Isle has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds – $100,000 – to improve the Peletier site with an entrance driveway, automatic gate system, camera system, buffer improvements, signage and other items to comply with the process to obtain permits to operate the site. The town has been working on the project for more than two years and is working with DEQ to obtain a temporary debris staging and reduction site permit. The town operates vegetative waste pickup vehicles year-round.
The lease is for $75,000 per year, payable in equal monthly installments of $1,250 in advance on the first day of each calendar month during the term.
Emerald Isle Manager Matt Zapp has said Emerald Isle will meet all state federal rules and will leave a 100-foot buffer around the site, but Bierly told the board Monday that isn’t enough.
Planning Board Chair Sue Verdon stopped Bierly’s presentation about one-half minute past the normal three-minute time limit for public comment during Peletier Planning Board meetings, then adjourned the meeting about seven minutes before its usual 6:30 p.m. end.
That angered some in the crowd, who wanted to hear the rest of Bierly’s presentation, to speak themselves or to allow Bierly some of another person’s minutes.
Mark Knigge, who lives outside the town limits but near the planned waste site, said it was wrong “to cut Donna off after 3-1/2 minutes, seven minutes before the end of the meeting.”
Others in the audience shouted things like “This is a travesty” and “Why won’t you let her finish?”
Bierly said DEQ officials told her the state will not finalize a permit for the site until Peletier signs off on the project.
“We need to ask the mayor and commissioners not to sign oﬀ on anything until ordinances are in place,” she said.
Town commissioners, who met immediately after the planning board meeting, did not discuss the issue. Once the planning board drafts an ordinance and recommends approval, commissioners will have to hold a public hearing before it can be adopted.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
