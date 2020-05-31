Elections officials combine some precincts ahead of November

BEAUFORT — With approval from the state in hand, the Carteret County Board of Elections has permanently combined a handful of precincts, affecting roughly 590 voters who will now have new polling places.
Earlier this spring, the board moved forward with a resolution requesting the State Board of Elections allow it to combine the Cedar Island precinct with the Atlantic/Sea Level precinct, and the Indian Beach/Salter Path precinct with the Pine Knoll Shores precinct.
Friday, County Director of Elections Caitlin Sabadish confirmed she received news last week the move had been approved by state elections officials, and the newly combined precincts will be used in November’s presidential election.
“We’ve got to do all the geocode changes and stuff like that, and then we’ll be mailing out … change of precinct cards and then mail out letters to all those affected,” she said.
Voters in all four old precincts – Cedar Island, Atlantic/Sea Level, Pine Knoll Shores and Indian Beach/Salter Path – should receive a letter informing them of the changes.
For the Bogue Banks precincts, the move consolidates the 405 registered voters, as of mid-March, in Indian Beach/Salter Path with the 1,334 registered voters in Pine Knoll Shores. Voters from the combined precinct will cast their ballots at Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall, 100 Municipal Circle in Pine Knoll Shores.
For the two Down East precincts, 183 registered voters on Cedar Island join the 633 registered voters of Atlantic/Sea Level to vote at the Atlantic Fire Department, 967 Seashore Drive in Atlantic.
As standalone precincts, Cedar Island voters have cast their ballots at the Cedar Island Community Center, while Indian Beach/Salter Path voters visited Indian Beach Town Hall.
For Indian Beach/Salter Path voters, the distance from the current polling site to the new site at Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall is 4.3 miles. Cedar Island voters must go 10.3 miles from their current polling site, an approximate 14-minute drive to the proposed site in Atlantic.
Combining the precincts does not impact early voting – typically conducted in Beaufort, Newport and Cedar Point – nor would it interfere with municipal elections, though Pine Knoll Shores and Indian Beach town voters will cast a ballot at the same polling site on Election Day during municipal contests.
There will be “two separate ballot styles for each municipality,” Ms. Sabadish said.
The monetary savings from combing the precincts will be minimal, she said, largely building rental fees and any staff changes down the road.
For 2020, Ms. Sabadish said she expects the BOE will retain as many experienced poll workers as possible, including those at the newly consolidated precincts.
“We always like to try and keep our poll workers as close to home as possible, and with the whole COVID-19 thing and all that, we may be staffing our precincts higher than normal,” she noted.
In its request to the state, the County BOE wrote the impetus for the move was the relatively small number of registered voters in the precincts in question.
“Due to the low voter registration and voter history for these precincts, the Carteret County Board of Elections feels that combining these precincts will not results [sic] in an undue hardship for the voters in these communities,” a memorandum to the state reads.
Ms. Sabadish said there are no other plans to permanently combine other Carteret County precincts.
With state approval, the county goes from 28 voting precincts to 26 across a wide geographical area.
