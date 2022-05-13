BEAUFORT — Carteret County Public Schools system officials attended a reception May 12 in Raleigh, where they were recognized as one of the state school districts to receive construction grants.
The county schools system received a $1.93 million grant. The state awarded nearly $400 million to schools across the state for construction needs.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in a press release regarding the award, “Carteret County Public Schools is incredibly grateful to receive additional funding from the 2021-22 Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund. This funding will greatly assist with the escalated cost of construction. As we move forward with these important projects in service to our students, teachers, and community, we do so with great appreciation for all who have made this possible.”
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction stated that 28 counties are benefiting from this year’s round of needs-based grants, with 42 individual projects that include new schools, improvements such as roof replacements, renovations and new classroom additions. Thirteen of the 28 districts had previously been awarded needs-based grants, but construction of the funded projects had not been started.
The Carteret County Public Schools system is one of the districts that has been awarded prior needs-based school construction grant monies in the amount of $10 million. That’s in addition to the most recent $1.93 million award.
Specific projects earmarked by the county school system in prior grant funding and the most funding are:
West Carteret High School classrooms, band room and gymnasium construction: Awarded $592,314 this year and $3.1 million the prior grant award.
Croatan High School classrooms and gymnasium construction: Awarded $222,932 this year and $3.05 million the prior year.
White Oak Elementary School gymnasium construction: Awarded $439,091 this year and $857,000 the prior year.
Broad Creek Middle School classroom construction: Awarded $627,398 this year and $1.5 million the prior year.
East Carteret High School gymnasium construction: Awarded $47,259 this year and $1.4 million the prior year.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, over the last five years, the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund has awarded a total of $739 million dollars to local school districts, providing funding for 60 new K-12 construction projects, including 33 new schools, eight new buildings and the replacement of 44 existing schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.