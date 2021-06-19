Morehead City planners recommend food pantry use in commercial, residential areas

MOREHEAD CITY — A request to add “food pantry” as a use under the city’s unified development ordinance so a local nonprofit can expand its reach cleared its first hurdle Tuesday with a recommendation of approval secured from the Morehead City Planning Board.
Representatives from Martha’s Mission Cupboard, which submitted the request to amend the UDO, appeared at Tuesday’s planning board meeting in the municipal building on S 8th Street. The planning board reviews requests and passes on its recommendations to the Morehead City Council for a final determination.
Martha Bell, executive director of Martha’s Mission, explained Tuesday the nonprofit has outgrown its existing space on Bay Street and is looking for a place to expand. However, she discovered the city’s UDO does not include food pantry as an allowed use in any zoning district, and she wants to ensure Martha’s Mission can continue to operate after relocating.
The proposed definition for a food pantry is: “A public or private nonprofit organization that distributes non-prepared food to low-income and unemployed households, including food from sources other than the (U.S.) Department of Agriculture, to relieve situations of emergency and distress.”
As proposed, food pantries like Martha’s Mission would be allowed as a permissible use, which doesn’t require town approval, in the commercial neighborhood and highway commercial zoning districts, and as a special use, which requires permission on a case-by-case basis, in the commercial downtown, downtown business, office and professional and R5 residential districts.
Robert Upchurch with Martha’s Mission noted the existing food pantry has operated out of an R5 zone since its inception more than 30 years ago without any known complaints from neighbors. The site is open fewer than 14 hours a week and serves around 350 families per month, depending on need.
“Martha’s Mission, while it is a semi-commercial type organization, has been in a residential R5 area for 33 years,” Mr. Upchurch said. “They are a good neighbor and therefore we think Martha’s Mission could go just about anywhere.”
City attorney Derek Taylor reminded the planning board if the use is added to UDO, it will apply to all food pantries, not just Martha’s Mission, and he urged them to keep in mind the overall impact of approving the request. Following some discussion, the board voted unanimously to recommend approval of the UDO amendment for food pantries.
The recommendation will be forwarded to the city council for a public hearing and final decision during the regular meeting in July.
In other business, the planning board made recommendations of approval for the following items:
- A request for comprehensive plan review of Moorland Cove, a proposed 60-unit development at 4500 Country Club Road, conditional on receipt of a lighting plan.
- A request for preliminary plat review for a proposed two-lot commercial subdivision at the terminus of Mandy Lane, to be accessed off Galantis Drive.
- A request for an alternate landscape plan for the Morehead City Country Club related to construction of a new clubhouse for the golf course.
- A request for an alternate landscape plan for a self-storage facility proposed at 5263 Business Drive due to an existing vegetative buffer.
- A request for an alternate landscape plan for an office proposed at 3408 Pine St. due to the location of an existing drainage ditch.
