Investigators offer reward for information on Newport fires

NEWPORT — County fire officials are offering a cash reward to anyone who has information related to a series of structure fires at the Big Ridge Mobile Home Park off Howard Road in Newport.
Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said Wednesday his office is investigating three incidents of structure fires at the mobile home park, located at 284 Howard Road. All homes involved were unoccupied at the time of the fires and have been abandoned since being damaged during Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
Mr. Lewis said the first fire happened March 16 at 10:59 p.m. on lot 20, the second occurred Sunday at 11:53 p.m. on lot 28 and the most recent was Tuesday at 9:09 p.m. on lot 16.
He said his office is treating the fires as “incendiary,” meaning they were caused intentionally. He said the power has been cut to all the homes, so it is unlikely the fires were caused by an electrical malfunction, and there was no lightning in the area at the time of any of the fires.
Additionally, the fires all occurred at night, which Mr. Lewis said suggests the person causing them is using the cover of darkness to conceal their crime.
“I feel confident that we can rule these out as accidental,” he said. “These homes are being set on fire.”
The mobile home park was recently sold to a new owner, an LLC registered under the name of Brian Fowler. It was previously owned by Todd Hanson.
Mr. Lewis said he is trying work with the new owner to have the remaining abandoned structures demolished. In addition to the three that have already burned down, there are eight more abandoned homes in the mobile home park, mostly concentrated in the rear of the park near a branch of the Newport River that flooded during Florence.
There are several occupied homes in the mobile home park, as well. A relative of a resident at the park said neighbors are becoming worried about the incidents.
The Newport Fire Department has responded to the fires, with assistance from the Morehead City Fire Department, Broad & Gales Creek Fire Department and Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the sheriff’s office and the office of the fire marshal. Mr. Lewis thanked the first responders who have been helping quell the blazes and said though no one has been injured so far, he is concerned about their safety if additional structures are set on fire.
“We want the fires to stop,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636.
