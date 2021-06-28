Broad Street Clinic earns top rating for quality of care for the uninsured

MOREHEAD CITY — The Broad Street Clinic Foundation has earned a top rating regarding its quality of medical care for the uninsured for 2021 from the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, or NAFC, Quality Standards Program.
NAFC members voluntarily submit information to the agency on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest they successfully incorporate those standards within their organization. Gold, which the Morehead City-based clinic received, is the highest rating.
Broad Street Clinic Executive Director Edie Reed said in a press release Friday she was excited to receive the rating for the second consecutive year.
“We strive to offer quality care for the uninsured residents of our community and are pleased to receive the Gold Rating from NAFC for the second year in a row,” she said.
The mission of the NAFC is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care. To quantify and qualify the care provided by members of the network, the NAFC formalized a set of quality standards for member organizations.
The NAFC quality standards include policies and procedures related to administration, enhanced access and continuity of care, identifying and managing patient population information, planning and managing care, providing self-care support and community resources, tracking and coordination care and measuring and improving performance.
Broad Street Clinic has been providing free medical and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured and underinsured residents of Carteret County since 1993. Patients must be at or below the 200% federal poverty guidelines. They must also qualify medically with one of five chronic illnesses: hypertension, diabetes, heart, lung or thyroid disease. Currently, the clinic sees more than 800 patients.
Broad Street Clinic is one of approximately 1,400 free and charitable clinics and charitable pharmacies throughout the nation that have been filling in the gap for those falling through the medical insurance cracks since the 1960s, according to the NAFC website. These clinics/pharmacies receive little to no state or federal funding, do not receive federal Health Resources and Services Administration funds and are not federally qualified health centers or rural health centers.
For more information on Broad Street Clinic, visit broadstreetclinic.org or call 252-726-4562.
