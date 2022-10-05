MOREHEAD CITY — Multiple generations of family members related to Ellen Cavanaugh, a native of Morehead City, celebrated a unique reunion Sept. 30 at the History Museum of Carteret County.
“The ideology to have this came from my research findings of the maternal side of my family,” she stated in an email.
Cavanaugh traced her ancestry back to three sets of great-great-great grandparents.
“One set from Beaufort, NC were slaves (1794), another set from Harlowe, NC were freed people (1806). I gathered a sprinkle of us together who are connected by the ancestry of the families above to have a generational gathering called, the Anderson/Hodge Family Gathering,” she said.
Cavanaugh said the gathering had eight generations representing the ancestry of the oldest and first generations she was able to find.
Members traveled from several states and celebrated with food, family T-shirts, music, souvenir booklets and a “live family tree.” Members stood up table by table introducing themselves and how they connected in the very large family.
“My goal was to re-connect (for some), connect for many, to share our history with the up and coming generations of what was and still is,” she said, adding that the family also enjoyed Oct. 1 attending the NC Seafood Festival.
According to the genealogy buff, her ancestors owned land, kept house and were farmers, fishermen, lumber haulers, freed people and slaves. They produced generations who became educated professionals, school teachers, nurses, accountants, business owners, preachers, a published author and more.
Although unable to attend, Cavanaugh’s siblings, originally from Morehead City, include the late Donna Williams Hart, Jerri Williams McReynolds, Ellen Williams Cavanaugh, and twins Jimmy Williams and the late Jenny Williams.
Cavanaugh’s mother, Esther Anderson Williams, was born in Beaufort, and her father, the late George Williams Jr., was from Morehead City. Cavanaugh’s mother and her two cousins are matriarchs of the family, all in their 90's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.