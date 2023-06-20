BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved a budget amendment to help pay for dredging this fall or winter in and near Bogue Inlet.
The board met in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page.
Bogue Inlet runs between the western tip of Emerald Isle and the eastern end of Onslow County and is the crucial passage from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway to the ocean for fishing boats and other vessels in the western part of Carteret County and the eastern part of Onslow County.
The passageway needs regular dredging, usually by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers because of shoaling.
The budget amendment the board approved Monday night moved $333,125 from the county’s reserve fund to the beach nourishment fund.
A grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources will pay $1.998 million, or 75 percent of the cost of the estimated $2.66 million project. Emerald Isle is also putting $333,125. Together, the county money and the town’s money make up the required 25 percent local match for the state grant.
According to a memo from the DWR, a total of about 210,000 cubic yards of material will be removed.
The dredging will be the seventh time since 2006 the county and Emerald Isle – sometimes buoyed by Onslow County and towns such as Swansboro, Cedar Point, Cape Carteret – have pooled financial resources to compliment N.C. Division of Water Resources (NCDWR) funding for dredging in the inlet.
The partnership facilitates the corps to maintain Bogue Inlet and the connecting channel utilizing the federal dredging fleet. NCDWR and the corps have a long-term memorandum of agreement in place whereby non-state/local funds are provided to NCDWR, which in turn matches the funding and provides the sum directly to the corps.
The state money comes from the N.C. Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund, which was originally established in 2013 and receives portions of boater registration fees and the marine fuel excise tax.
The county board approved the budget transfer as part of the consent agenda, a list of noncontroversial items that can be approved with one vote and no discussion.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.