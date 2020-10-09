BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing Carteret County teen who officers believe may be in the Charlotte area.
Jazlynn Aida Cordova was last seen at 4:15 a.m. Monday in Beaufort, according to BPD. She is a 15-year-old Hispanic female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds, with brown eyes, long black hair and a freckle on her forehead.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Carteret County Emergency Communications at 252-726-1911.
