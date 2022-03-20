Beaufort board reserves sewer capacity for proposed 7-lot subdivision near former elementary school

BEAUFORT — A new subdivision may be coming to Beaufort, with sewer capacity reserved for it, courtesy of the town board of commissioners.
The town board met March 14 for its regular business meeting at the Beaufort train depot. During the meeting, the board discussed a request from Beach Moss Development & Consulting LLC to reserve 3,360 gallons per day of sewer capacity for Trestle Walk, a proposed seven-lot subdivision on Live Oak Street, north of the former Beaufort Elementary School building. After discussion, the board unanimously approved the reservation.
Town engineer and public services director Greg Meshaw said at the meeting the developers are requesting a reservation, rather than an allocation, because they’re still pursuing state permits for the proposed subdivision. If Beach Moss doesn’t get the required permits within 24 months of the reservation approval, it loses the reservation.
One resident at the March 14 meeting wasn’t in favor of the proposed subdivision. Logan Lewis said during public comments while requesting sewer capacity doesn’t guarantee anything will be built, he thinks building a subdivision at the proposed location is a “bad idea.”
“The proposed Trestle Walk parcel is in a dangerous flood zone and is in the draft CAMA (Coastal Area Management Act) non-intensification zone,” Mr. Lewis said. “The town has no business extending town-owned utilities into this area.”
Mr. Lewis went on to say flooding, sea level rise and king tides may affect the proposed subdivision location.
“Our town has no business encouraging regular folks to live in such a dangerous place,” he said. Mr. Lewis also said connecting to existing, aging sewer infrastructure in the area could risk sewage spills into nearby Town Creek.
Beach Moss manager Greg Moss said the project has had a preliminary site visit from CAMA.
“They gave us the green light for the route coming in (from Live Oak Street),” Mr. Moss said. “We’re working with Tidewater Associates out of Cape Carteret…from everyone we’ve talked to at the town and talked to with CAMA…everyone likes the project, so far.”
In response to flooding concerns, Mr. Moss said the land sits higher than the surrounding marshes and existing drainage ditch in the area.
“This sits above where tide levels are,” he said.
This development project is just one of several in the works in Beaufort. In other news at the March 14 meeting, the board held a quasi-judicial hearing for a special-use permit application for 2150 and 2176 Live Oak St. to build a mini-storage facility on the lots. The Cullipher Group engineering firm of Morehead City applied for the permit on behalf of the Rosemyr Corporation, which owns the property.
After conducting the hearing, the board unanimously approved the application. A full site plan will be submitted at a date to be determined.
Town planning and inspections director Kyle Garner said during the meeting the surrounding property has some residential uses, but also some commercial.
“We’ve not been provided any information, testimony or evidence it would not be in harmony or would endanger the health or safety of the area,” he said.
Cullipher Group principal engineer Ron Culipher said at the meeting he and his company plan to increase the buffer around the planned storage facility beyond minimum requirements.
“Our proposal is conditioned storage space,” he said, “along with boat and RV storage that’s typically allowed in this zoning.”
The board didn’t approve all the development-related items that came before it March 14, however. After a public hearing on a request for 1113 Live Oak St. to rezone it from R-8 (residential district) to RS-5 (residential district with a smaller minimum lot size), the board denied the request 3-2. The denial was on the grounds rezoning wasn’t necessary for the proposed garage for which the applicants were seeking the rezoning.
“A rezoning should be granted for specific reasons, not just so someone can be consistent with (the zoning of) everyone around them,” Commissioner Bob Terwilliger said.
The following also occurred at the meeting:
· The board unanimously approved an $18,000 budget amendment for grant work for the draft waterfront master plan.
· The board unanimously appointed Commissioner Melvin Cooper as the town representative to the N.C. Beach, Inlet and Waterway Association.
· The board unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda.
· The board unanimously went into closed session to consult with the town attorney and discuss property acquisition.
