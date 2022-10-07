CARTERET COUNTY - A delay in the mailing of tax bills will not have an effect on their due date, Carteret County officials said Friday.
Citizens will still be expected to pay their share by Jan. 5, with interest beginning on Jan 6.
Taxes are typically mailed to all property owners in July or August with payments processed in November and December, however, some residents say they still have yet to receive their bill months later.
This is resulting in municipalities being late to get their own bills out and is affecting the flow of revenue for town budgets.
According to Carteret County Tax Administrator Jessica Taylor, the delay is being caused by a countywide conversion of computer software.
Taylor said the process has been a "huge task" involving 10 years of information on property appraisal data, collection payment records and uncollected taxes for citizens and entities throughout the county.
It also includes the data to third-party vendors who also made their own programming changes for the acceptance of credit cards, mortgage escrow payments and the processing of check payments received through mail.
"I have approved the county’s bills for print and mailing," Taylor said Thursday, Oct. 6. "We are currently in the queue with our print vendor."
She also mentioned, though, that North Carolina does not require any type of property tax bill be prepared or distributed to taxpayers. It is up to the citizen to fulfil their obligation. Bills are voluntarily distributed by local governments to assist people with paying their taxes.
The tax office is currently accepting payments for 2022, even if a bill has not yet been received. Those interested in making their payments now may call 252-728-8485 or visit the office to obtain the amount due.
At this time if a taxpayer would like to make a payment, they are welcome to call or visit our office to obtain the amount due and make payment. We have been accepting 2022 tax payments from those who have wished to pay prior to the bill being released.
"We thank the public for their patience as we work to continually grow and improve the services we provide to the citizens of Carteret County," Taylor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.