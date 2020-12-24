PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping Santa Claus from making his yearly trip, and neither is it stopping the North American Aerospace Defense Command from following his journey for the 65th year.
The NORAD Tracks Santa program has prepped for its annual mission of following the jolly Claus on his global journey. The program, which began in 1955, begins at 4 a.m. Thursday, and NORAD volunteers will monitor Santa’s flight preparations, allowing visitors to the program website, noradsanta.org, to see videos of Santa’s flight prep.
“NORAD’s ‘Santa Cams’ will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations,” NORAD said in its official announcement Nov. 30. “Then, at 6 a.m., trackers worldwide can call to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) where they will either speak with a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.”
The website officially launched Dec. 1, and visitors can find a variety of other holiday fun activities, including a countdown, games, movies, music and a webstore there.
NORAD Public Affairs Officer U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathaniel Callon told the News-Times while the call center traditionally has more than 200 volunteers, this year they’re practicing social distancing due to the pandemic.
“We’ve significantly reduced the number of volunteers at the call center,” Capt. Callon said, “but we’ve partnered with Amazon so people (volunteering) can take calls remotely. We’re doing the best we can, under the circumstances, but Santa’s not stopping and neither are we.”
Capt. Callon said the Santa tracker program has a “dedicated group of volunteers.”
“Everybody’s full of good cheer and ready to track Santa,” he said. “I don’t think the pandemic will have much effect on people’s eagerness to know where Santa is. If anything, it may increase participation.”
In addition to the website, interested Santa trackers may also visit the program’s Twitter account at @NoradSanta, its FaceBook page at facebook.com/noradsanta, Instagram at instagram.com/Noradsanta/ and on YouTube at youtube.com/noradtrackssanta. Mobile apps are also available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores.
In addition to calling by phone, interested Santa trackers may also use Amazon Alexa anytime Thursday to ask for Santa’s location through the NORAD Tracks Santa skill. OnStar subscribers may also press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa.
According to Capt. Callon, in 2019, NORAD volunteers received 154,014 calls. The program also received 1,960,000 followers on Facebook and 212,400 Twitter followers. The Amazon Alexa skill was accessed 1,800,000 times and OnStar received 15,800 requests to locate Santa.
The NORAD Tracks Santa program began when a Colorado Springs newspaper misprinted a phone number in an ad informing children they could call Santa. The number instead went to U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, NORAD’s predecessor. Col. Shoup, realizing the mistake, assured them he was Santa. He then assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls, giving birth to a tradition that has lasted to this day.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.