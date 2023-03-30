CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department (CCHD) will join other public health agencies to observe National Public Health Week from April 3–9 as a time to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight the issues that are important to improving the nation.
Each year, National Public Health Week helps to educate communities and raise awareness about the important preventative role that public health departments play in keeping residents healthier and more informed about public health issues. In addition, departments promote a health care system that values prevention as much as treatment.
Public health professionals and organizations are the key to empowering people to participate in this exciting evolution of the public health system to improve the health and wellness of the whole community, according to County Health Director Nina Oliver in a press release about the week.
“Public health promotes health for individuals and the community they live in,” Oliver said. “By providing them with the tools and information they need to make informed choices, we can help residents lead healthier lives and build stronger communities.”
This year’s observation highlights seven themes: Monday, Community; Tuesday, Violence Prevention; Wednesday, Reproductive and Sexual Health; Thursday, Mental Health; Friday, Rural Health; Saturday, Accessibility; and Sunday, Food and Nutrition.
Health officials encourage residents to use these themes to start conversations in their organizations, churches and community, and reach out to find ways to work together and improve the health of residents in Carteret County.
CCHD continues its mission to prevent the spread of disease, promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles, as well as support public health systems. For more information about National Public Health Week, visit nphw.org. To learn more about public health efforts in the community, visit carteretcountync.gov/836/Health-Department or stop by the health department 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.