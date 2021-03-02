RALEIGH — Leaders of the North Carolina General Assembly invite North Carolina high school students to apply for the annual Youth Legislative Assembly.
The Legislative Services Office is now accepting applications for the conference to be held Saturday, May 1 at the N.C. General Assembly.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, April 2.
The application can be found online at ncleg.gov/YLA.
The YLA teaches high school students about the laws governing North Carolina’s citizens, as well as the lawmaking process. Students draft, debate and vote on mock legislative bills while developing skills in research, interviewing, group facilitation and policy writing. As the bills are debated, the students get a chance to practice communicating their ideas, opinions and experiences in a team-building environment.
At the conclusion of the three-day program, the participants have a better understanding of the lawmaking process, as well as enhanced written and oral communication skills.
YLA provides the opportunity for North Carolina’s youth to engage with peers from across the state in a structured, positive, youth-focused environment. The YLA program is open to students in North Carolina who are in good standing at a public, private, charter or homeschool.
For more information, contact YLA Coordinator erica.gallion@ncleg.net or call 919-301-1372.
