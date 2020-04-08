NEWPORT — Local weather forecasters are calling for a marginal chance of thunderstorms Wednesday, with the storms likely to hit Carteret County after 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing Wednesday, forecasting a marginal chance for severe thunderstorms for Carteret County Wednesday night. The briefing shows the most likely time severe weather may occur after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Potential effects from the storm include lightning, damaging winds and isolated occurrences of large hail.
The NWS also issued at 1 a.m. Wednesday a small craft advisory for the waters south of Ocracoke Inlet to Cape Lookout and for waters south of Cape Lookout to just north of Surf City. The advisory remains in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday and extends from the shore out 20 nautical miles.
According to the advisory, in this area, southweast winds may reach from 10-20 knotts. Seas may also reach 4-6 feet in height. The weather service said inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said with this briefing, the weather service also announces two new online resources.
Mr. Heden said a new, experimental forecast layout is available at the website go.usa.gov/xvjNT. It includes a map that users can access to get a forecast for a given area.
“You will notice a sleek (forecast) table for the next week,” Mr. Heden said, “and the hourly table goes out a full seven days. This is our (regular) forecast, just a newer format.”
The NWS is also offering forecasts for areas with COVID-19 temporary medical facilities. These forecasts are available at weather.gov/mhx/c19.
“This is also our forecast with the traditional hourly and detailed forecasts for some select locations,” Mr. Heden said.
The NWS office in Newport provides its latest forecasts, warnings, outlooks and more at its website, weather.gov/mhx/.
