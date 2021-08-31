Crystal Coast fire departments collecting supplies for hurricane relief in Louisiana

ATLANTIC BEACH — Several local fire departments are collecting supplies to bring to victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
Those who would like to help can drop off supplies any time Tuesday and Wednesday at the Atlantic Beach Fire Department at 125 W. Fort Macon Road, the Otway Fire Department at 509 Highway 70 or the Down East Fire Department Station 2 at 647 Highway 70 in Sea Level.
Crews plan to depart Carteret County with the supplies around 10 a.m. Thursday and distribute them in Louisiana Friday.
ABFD Deputy Fire Chief Casey Arthur, who is helping coordinate the effort, said the two most critical items needed in the immediate aftermath of Ida are bottled or jugged water and gasoline in 5-gallon cans with sealed spouts, as some communities are without water or electricity.
Other needed supplies people can donate include toilet paper, paper towels, generators, extension cords, box fans, tarps with button cap nails, plastic storage bins, 330-gallon trash bags, work gloves, dishwashing detergent, waterproof gloves, scrub brushes, sponge mops, Windex, clothes lines and clothes pins, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, wash cloths, insect repellent, bleach and white vinegar.
As of Tuesday, crews planned to bring the supplies to storm victims and emergency responders in Baton Rouge, La., but Deputy Chief Arthur said the drop-off location is “a little up in the air” because the situation is changing rapidly. Other potential drop-off locations include Houma, La., or New Orleans, La.
“Having been through many of these in the past, I feel confident we’ll have a location to deliver the supplies,” Deputy Chief Arthur.
The crews do not plan to stay in Louisiana to assist with hurricane recovery efforts at this time.
To Deputy Chief Arthur and many others in Carteret County, the urge to help out after a storm is a natural reaction. The deputy chief said his experience with Hurricane Isabel in 2003, which flooded his family’s home in Stacy, was a formative one.
“It’s something that’s hard to comprehend until you’ve experienced it,” he said.
For more information about the supply collection effort, contact Deputy Chief Arthur at 252-241-8001, Rebecca Nelson with OFD at 252-725-0274 or Wayne Pittman with DEFD at 252-725-3579.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.