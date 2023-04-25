OUTER BANKS — OCEARCH tagged and released a juvenile female white shark off the coast of Ocracoke, North Carolina earlier this week.
The shark is 10 feet 3 inches long, and weighs 522 pounds, according to a Facebook post by OCEARCH, a nonprofit dedicated to ocean research
The marine life tracking organization asked for suggestions from the public on names for the newly tagged white shark.
On the morning of April 25, the voting concluded.
The newly tagged shark has been named Penny, after the Salty Penny Canvas in Morehead City, according to OCEARCH's Facebook post.
Penny’s tracker is live on the OCEARCH website, which you can follow here. OCEARCH is a global nonprofit, and their aim is to help oceans "return to balance and abundance," according to their website.
