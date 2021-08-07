Stuff the Bus organizers looks for last-minute donations of school supplies

MOREHEAD CITY — East Carteret High School family and consumer science teacher Margo Fulford said she helps students each year who struggle to afford school supplies.
“I bring a lot of stuff, like pencils, pens and paper, to make sure all students have what they need,” she said. “I want them all to feel equal. I want them all to feel good and start the year off right.”
That’s why Ms. Fulford said she was glad to see volunteers collecting school supplies Friday during the annual Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive at Walmart and Staples in Morehead City.
Volunteers are collecting school supplies this weekend at big yellow school buses parked in front of Walmart and Staples. They will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at both locations to continue to fill the buses. There are also large cardboard boxes located in the entryways of Walmart for those wanting to donate supplies at other times.
The collection drive started Friday and is co-sponsored by Parkview Baptist Church, the public school system, the Carteret County Association of Realtors and others. All items collected will be distributed free of charge, on a first-come, first-serve basis, to students at five sites next week.
The main distribution will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City. Other distributions will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at four locations. Those distributions will be at Beaufort Elementary, Newport Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary and Down East Middle /Smyrna Elementary schools.
At the Wednesday distribution, students attending will be offered free shoes as long as the supply lasts and free haircuts by area stylists. Information will also be available from the Carteret County Health Department and from the school system’s child nutrition department.
Those volunteering to collect items Friday said they want to see all children have adequate supplies to start school Monday, Aug. 23.
“I’m here because I want to make sure that kids have what they need to start the school year off right,” Jesse Packard of Parkview Baptist Church said as she handed out a suggested list of supplies needed to those entering Walmart. “They are our next generation and future leaders.”
Lynne Griffin, a member of the Carteret County Association of Realtors, also said making sure all students have what they need to succeed was the reason she was soliciting donations at Staples.
“Not every child goes back to school on an even playing field,” she said. “This helps equalize the playing field for all kids.”
The types of items being collected are loose leaf notebook paper, notebooks, pens, glue sticks, erasers, markers, colored pencils, index cards, head phones, scissors, pencil boxes and crayons. Parkview Baptist Church is providing backpacks.
Monetary donations can be made to either the church or to the Carteret Public School Foundation.
To donate to the church, make checks out to Parkview Baptist, with a note in the memo line it is for Stuff the Bus. Checks can also be dropped off at the church.
To donate toward the effort through the foundation, checks should be made out to the Carteret County Public School Foundation, with a memo it is for Stuff the Bus. Checks can be mailed to 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.