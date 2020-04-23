EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners will hold a special meeting by conference call Friday at 6 p.m. to discuss the local impacts of the novel coronavirus and to consider approval of a Reed Drive stormwater pipe and appurtenance repair contract.
The repair is needed due to damage caused by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
The public can participate by calling 1-872- 240-3412 and entering access code 140-600-293 when prompted.
