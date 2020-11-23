Carteret County reports 55 more COVID-19 positives, active cases down

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported Monday 55 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since Friday, though the number of active cases decreased over the weekend.
Officials reported 1,750 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Carteret County since March, of which 240 are considered active and 1,491 people have recovered. Despite an increase in new confirmed cases Monday, active cases number 11 less than they did Friday. The county’s death toll remains at 19.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported five COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, up from three reported Friday.
The public school system did not report any new cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.