Carteret County expands Saturday early voting in accordance with state order

BEAUFORT — Following guidance from the State Board of Elections, the Carteret County Board of Elections has expanded one-stop early voting to two additional Saturdays proceeding November’s presidential election.
During the county panel’s Aug. 5 meeting at its offices off Live Oak Street in Beaufort, the BOE adopted a revised one-stop schedule that includes Saturday voting on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. The move follows a July 17 emergency order “to protect voters from disease and reduce the likelihood of long lines and crowds at voting sites during the 2020 general election,” according to a release from the NCSBE.
The order requires counties to offer a minimum of 10 hours of weekend voting the weekends of Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25, which the Carteret County will meet with the revised schedule, BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish confirmed.
As such, one-stop early voting in the county will run Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-30. It will also be offered from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 24. The final Saturday, Oct. 31, one-stop sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Carteret County will have four one-stop sites for November: the elections office in Beaufort, the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center, Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point and Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport.
“We had approved one Saturday, just the 8 (a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31), so now we’re incorporating the (other) two,” BOE Chairperson Susie Cuthrell noted.
In addition to the Saturday voting hours, the order from the state requires counties to open at least one one-stop site per 20,000 registered voters in the county, arrange a back-up site if only one one-stop location will open and allows officials to open earlier than 8 a.m. and stay open later than 7:30 p.m. if all sites are open the same hours.
Finally, the order dictates county boards “must take significant precautions to protect voters and poll workers from the spread of disease. These safeguards include: providing for social distancing at voting sites, including barriers between elections officials and voters at check-in; frequently sanitizing common surfaces, including voting booths; providing single-use pens to mark paper ballots or cotton swabs for ballot-marking devices; requiring elections officials to wear face coverings and making masks available to voters who do not bring their own.”
In an email this week, Ms. Sabadish confirmed, “Our current one-stop plans comply with the Emergency Order published on July 17, 2020.”
Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, county elections staffers have said they expect expanded use of mail-in absentee voting this election.
The board held to its tradition of not opening one-stop sites on Sundays.
In other action at the Aug. 5 meeting, the BOE:
- Approved minutes from the July 1 regular meeting.
- Heard an update and approved a preliminary list of MAT appointments.
- Discussed poll worker scheduling.
