SILVER SPRING, Md. — Local commercial fishermen may notice a change to the bluefin tuna quotas due to transfers between them.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service announced Monday it’s reallocated 164.5 metric tons of bluefin tuna quota from the purse seine to the reserve category. The available quota for the 2021 purse seine category is 55 tons.
The fisheries service has also transferred 26 tons of quota from the 2021 reserve category to the 2021 general category, resulting in an adjusted January through March subquota of 75 tons and an adjusted Reserve category quota of 168 tons.
This action applies to commercial general category permitted vessels, to highly migratory species charter/headboat category permitted vessels with a commercial sale endorsement when fishing commercially for bluefin tuna and to purse seine category participants.
Dealers are required to submit landing reports within 24 hours of receiving bluefin tuna. Late dealer reporting compromises the NMFS’s ability to implement actions, such as quota and retention limit adjustments or fishery closures, and may result in enforcement actions, according to a release.
Separate from the dealer reporting requirement, harpoon category permitted vessel owners are required to report the catch of all bluefin tuna retained or discarded dead within 24 hours of the landing or end of each trip by accessing the HMS Permit Shop at the website hmspermits.noaa.gov/, by using the HMS Catch Reporting app available at the website hmspermits.noaa.gov/mobileApp or by calling 888-872-8862.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.