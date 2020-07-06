Chapter gives scholarship to Croatan graduate

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Chapter CY of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood of Pine Knoll Shores presented a $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship June 24 to Croatan High School graduate Sheila Skrabacz of Stella.
Ms. Skrabacz, daughter of Stephanie and Steven Skrabacz, plans to attend N.C. State University in the fall, where she will major in environmental engineering.
The scholarship is given based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and future success.
The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the U.S. or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. Chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.