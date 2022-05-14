EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials Friday announced the hiring of Chad Edwards as the new assistant police chief, effective June 1.
Assistant Chief Edwards has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience and has been employed with the East Carolina University Police Department since 2006. Prior to that, he worked with the City of Washington Police Department.
His passion for community policing is one of several reasons he was selected for the role in Emerald Isle, town officials said in a press release.
“Assistant Chief Edwards brings a wealth of knowledge to our team,” said Emerald Isle Police Chief Michael Panzarella. “His passion for community policing will continue to strengthen the relationship our team has built with our residents, business owners and visitors. Assistant Chief Edwards will be an asset to our team and the town of Emerald Isle.”
Assistant Chief Edwards holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice: Homeland Security from Liberty University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.
He is also an FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award recipient and completed the West Point Leadership Program through Methodist University.
He holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate and is an instructor in Specialized Firearms and Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) and teaches in the law enforcement academy at Pitt Community College.
The assistant chief role was previously held by Mr. Panzarella, who became chief in fall 2021, following the retirement of Tony Reese.
