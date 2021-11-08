NEWPORT — Newport residents must say goodbye to a long-standing civil servant and community member. Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Benedict died Friday. He was 68.
Newport officials issued a press release Friday afternoon, announcing Mr. Benedict’s death. Mayor Dennis Barber said it was “with a heavy heart” he announced Mr. Benedict died due to “complications from a recent surgery.”
The mayor said Mr. Benedict, “who was Bob to everyone he met, was a true friend of the community.
“He moved here over 25 years ago with his wife, Jeanne, and immediately became an integral part of the community,” Mr. Barber continued. “He gave his time to the town for many years by serving as a member of the planning board and then the town council.”
Mr. Benedict was involved in other aspects of the Newport community beyond government. Mr. Barber said Mr. Benedict was “an invaluable member of the Newport Pig Cookin’ Committee,” as well.
“He also gave extensively of his time and talents as a carpenter and member to his church, Annunciation Catholic Church of Havelock,” the mayor said. “The council, staff and the town have lost a good friend of the community. He is the reason the Town can continue to wear its motto proudly ‘The Town with Old Fashioned Courtesy.’”
Last week, during the Nov. 2 municipal elections, Mr. Benedict was elected to another term on the town council in an uncontested race.
Newport Planning Board Chairperson Cathy Tomon sent her response to the official announcement in an email Sunday.
“Our community has lost a great friend, leader and advocate,” Ms. Tomon said. “Our thoughts and prayers to his family.”
This is a developing report.
