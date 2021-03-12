Carteret County school system reports no new COVID-19 cases for week of March 5-11

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County public school system reported no new cases of COVID-19 among students, teachers and other staff for the week of March 5-11, marking the first time since the school year began last August that there are no new cases connected to schools reported.
The public school system has reported at least one new COVID-19 case per week since classes began for students in August.
The latest update follows a decision by the County Board of Education Thursday to return to in-person learning Monday, March 22 for high school students and Monday, March 29 for middle school students.
County health officials, meanwhile, reported 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, with active cases ticking up slightly to 68, compared to 64 active cases reported Wednesday. The latest cases bring Carteret County’s overall total to 4,509 confirmed since March 2020, with 4,397 people recovered and 44 dead.
In addition, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported two COVID-related hospitalizations Friday, the lowest count in several months. There were three hospitalizations reported Wednesday.
The county’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests as a proportion of total tests also fell for the week that ended March 6. According to the latest data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the county’s percentage positivity rate was around 2%, the lowest number seen since last June.
