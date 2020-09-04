BEAUFORT — Beginning Tuesday, the Carteret County Public Library system will offer limited in-person services at each branch.
Since July, the library has delivered essential services, programs and resources to the public remotely.
According to a press release issued Friday, staff is excited to expand to in-person services and to welcome patrons back to the library.
To keep staff and patrons as safe as possible while visiting the branches, the system is following guidelines outlined by state and local health officials. To help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the library will implement the following:
- Each branch will offer limited capacity. Each visit should be quick and less than one hour.
- A mask or face covering is required to be worn while inside the library branches.
- Patrons must attempt to maintain 6 feet social distance from others within the branches.
- Gloves must be worn while browsing books in the stacks. Staff encourages patrons to search the catalog before you come or call ahead to place holds.
- A limited number of public computers will be available for use to ensure social distancing. Computer times will also be limited to 45-minute appointments in order to thoroughly clean after each use.
- In order to social distance from others, limit the number of people in your group when visiting the library. Consider making the trip by yourself with a list of requests from your family members.
- Library staff will practice proper hygiene techniques, including frequent hand washing. Sanitizer stations will be available throughout the branches for patrons to use.
- Frequently touched surfaces, such as desktops, computers and door handles, will be disinfected regularly.
- Return any materials to the library in the outside drop-box at each library location.
During this phase of expanded library services, a few areas will not be available to patrons. These include soft seating, meeting rooms, magazines, newspapers, kid’s computers, toys and puzzles. Book donations will not be accepted at this time.
In-person programs and classes will not be held at the branches.
For patrons not ready to visit the library, the system will continue to offer books by mail and parking lot pickup. Patrons can still access e-books and materials through Hoopla, NCLive and Overdrive.
For more information on the Carteret County Library updates to services, visit the website at carteretcountypubliclibrary.org or the Facebook page @carteretcountylibraries and on Instagram @carteretpublib.
