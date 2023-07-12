CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to remove a fence and reconnect Club House Drive to Star Hill Golf Course.
The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The connection has been closed to vehicular traffic for years, and the existing asphalt road surface is currently blocked with a split rail fence.
The fence, which will now come down, was erected in response to safety concerns associated with vehicular traffic using Clubhouse Drive and Star Hill Drive to access and depart from Star Hill Golf Course. There is, however, a dirt road connection around the fence in this area that appears to be used somewhat regularly to access Star Hill Golf Course from Club House Drive, Town Manager Frank Rush told the board Monday night.
Commissioner Jeff Waters made the motion to reestablish the connection, but also to put a three-way stop sign at the intersection of Club House Drive and Sutton Drive and got a second from Cameron Watts.
Although some people have opposed reestablishing the connection, others have favored removal of the fence, in part to provide them better access to the golf course.
Star Hill Golf Course also supported removing the fence. During the public comment section of the agenda at the beginning of the meeting, Paxon Holz of the golf course said people already drive around the fence, off the asphalt.
The fence has been in place for more than 15 years and has been controversial much of that time, with commissioners revisiting the issue several times.
For example, in 2021, after months of public discussion inside board meetings and outside them with residents, town commissioners voted 3-2 not to reopen the connection.
The fence has largely stopped motorists from using the street as a cut-through over the private golf course from Star Hill Drive to Taylor Notion Road. Residents in 2006 had complained about speeding, use of the road by large delivery trucks and heavy traffic.
In January 2021, when two brothers, Patrick and Nick Sheets, and Cape Carteret businessman Mac Holz asked that the fence be removed to increase access to a new restaurant they plan to open in the Champions’ Room inside the clubhouse.
At that time, Paxon Holz, a primary developer of the town and mother of Mac Holz, said she believed the success of the restaurant, Whiskey Bravo’s, was crucial to the financial future of the course.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.