Officials look for fix for exposed water main in Cape Carteret

CAPE CARTERET — A permanent fix for an exposed water main on Bogue Sound Drive is on hold as engineers try to figure out a long-term solution.
The line was the victim of a wash-out on the west side of the road, near its southern end, after a thunderstorm the night of June 16 flooded the area with as much as 5 inches of rain in just a few hours.
The 24-foot-long section of the main, owned by Western Carteret Water Corp., was left suspended in the water for hours until crews from the town, the water company and Sunland Builders drained the water and stabilized the pipe with a backhoe.
The gaping hole remains open, according to Lisa Smith-Perri, general manager of WCWS, and “we’re trying to combine our thoughts for a long-term solution. The town's engineer (David Freshwater of Crystal Coast Engineering in Swansboro) has taken a look at it.”
The pipe is stable for now, strapped to a 30-foot-long steel casing Sunland brought to the site, and the town is urging people to not go near it because the ground could collapse further.
The fear at the time of the washout, between Park Avenue and Edgewater Drive, was if the pipe hit the bottom of the hole, it would break and require service to a large area to be cut.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
