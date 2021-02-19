BEAUFORT — Jody McClenny is the Carteret County school system’s new chief academic officer.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announced the selection Wednesday.
For the last several months, Chief Technology Officer Mike McKay has served as interim chief academic officer until one could be selected, according to a press release from Carteret County Schools.
Ms. McClenny currently serves as the principal of Newport Elementary School. She will assume her new role Monday, March 1. Dr. Jeff Murphy will serve as the interim principal of NES, and a new principal will be selected in the coming months.
The chief academic officer provides direction for educational staff. They are also responsible for monitoring the schools or programs under their supervision to ensure academic standards are met and regulations are followed.
Dr. Jackson said several qualified people applied for the position, but in the end he felt Ms. McClenny was the right choice.
“Mrs. McClenny has proven herself to be an amazing instructional leader,” Dr. Jackson said. “Her history in Carteret County Public Schools as a very successful teacher, assistant principal, principal and advocate for student success is substantial. Her expertise in curriculum and instruction will be invaluable as we continue to navigate these challenging times. I am excited to have the opportunity to work closely with Ms. McClenny to amplify and support the incredible teaching and learning taking place across the school system, even as we seek to continuously improve on our abilities to meet the needs of our students across learning environments.”
Ms. McClenny said she was excited about the new role, but will miss NES students, staff and families.
“Newport Elementary School has been my ‘home’ for 20 years,” Ms. McClenny said. “Our school is a wonderful place of learning and has a strong and supportive community. I will truly miss the day-to-day relationships with students and the staff members. While I have worked at this one school as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, I have also been involved with other schools and at the county level and that has given me a broader picture. I look forward to working with and supporting our academic leaders across the county. The Carteret County Public School System is outstanding, and I am fortunate to be part of this team.”
A native of Harkers Island, Ms. McClenny is a 1993 graduate of East Carteret High School. She received an undergraduate degree in elementary education from Trebecca University in Tennessee and taught elementary school in Nashville, Tenn., for two years.
In 2001, she returned and joined the staff of NES as an elementary teacher. She received a master’s degree in school administration from East Carolina University and was named the assistant principal in 2014. Ms. McClenny was selected as NES principal in 2016.
She was named the 2019-20 Carteret County Principal of the Year, the 2015-16 Carteret County Assistant Principal of the Year and the 2013-14 Teacher of the Year.
