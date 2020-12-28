MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Police Department has captured Nicholas Keith Salter after he went on an alleged crime spree Dec. 23.
Mr. Salter, 35, was charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering cars, as well as larceny of several motor vehicles and other crimes in the Carteret County and Craven County areas, according to the MCPD Facebook page. He also broke into homes and businesses.
According to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Salter was captured Dec. 26 and remains in custody at the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort. He was booked on numerous charges, and his total bond amount so far is $75,000.
The many charges against Mr. Salter include several incidents of larceny of motor vehicles, resisting a public officer, breaking and or entering, injury to real property, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of firearms, breaking and or entering motor vehicles, fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, felony larceny, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony probation violation, possession of stolen goods, injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny.
There was no further information provided and no one could be reached for further comment.
