Officials approve more absentee ballots as voter registration deadline looms

BEAUFORT — With more than 2,100 ballots already counted in Carteret County for November’s presidential election, officials encourage residents to ensure they are correctly registered to vote.
North Carolina’s voter registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, after which those not registered to vote but interested in casting a ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 contests can register at a one-stop site.
“Our office is open for voters to drop off those (registration) forms,” County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish said this week.
To check if you are registered to vote or get a voter registration form, visit the State Board of Elections website, ncsbe.gov/.
Those who seek to register at one-stop and cast a ballot the same day must bring proof of residency. This can include a driver’s license, government issued photo identification or a copy of a bill or bank statement with the voter’s name and address.
As of last week, Carteret County was home to more than 50,900 registered voters, some of whom have already cast ballots. The County Board of Elections approved 497 civilian, 12 military and 15 overseas absentee ballots Tuesday, bringing the total mail-in ballots cast to 2,169.
There’s still time to request an absentee ballot if you wish to vote by mail. Go online to ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-mail to do so. The last day to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. More than 1.2 million North Carolina voters have requested to vote by mail.
In-person early voting kicks off Thursday, Oct. 15 at four sites across the county, the BOE office in Beaufort, Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point, the parks and recreation building in Morehead City and Fort Benjamin Park in Newport.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
