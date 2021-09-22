Church news: Sept. 22, 2021

First Presbyterian
The Merz Trio will preform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City as part of the 2021-22 American Music Festival Classical Series. The group will perform piano trios of Brahms, Haydn and Rogerson. Tickets are $32 for adults and $16 for students and active military personnel.
Carteret Baptist
Fundamental Broadcasting Network representative Gerald Miller will speak during revival services at Carteret Baptist Church in Broad Creek. The church will hold services Sunday through Wednesday, Sept. 26-29. Sunday services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., with weeknight services at 7 p.m.
Bethlehem UMC
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue will host a drive-thru pork barbecue or chicken lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The cost of a meal is $10 and will include an eastern North Carolina pork barbecue or chicken platter, which includes hush puppies, baked beans and coleslaw. This will be drive-thru pick-up only.
Multitude of Praise
The congregation of Multitude of Praise International Ministry of Havelock will celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pastor Candace Wilson as pastor of their church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Pastor Kaddish Brown will be the guest preacher.
