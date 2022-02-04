State aquarium, marine labs in Carteret County help rehabilitate cold-stunned sea turtles

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Local marine research labs and the N.C. Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores have been taking in cold-stunned sea turtles for rehabilitation this winter, and there seems to have been no shortage of them, so far.
According to a Wednesday release from the state aquarium system, the aquariums regularly care for weak or injured sea turtles throughout the year, but winter weather brings an influx of turtles due to cold-stunning events. According to the release, this winter the aquariums have cared for more than 60 turtles “caught in frigid water temperatures, unable to swim due to a hypothermia-like response,” as of Wednesday.
“This year, North Carolina experienced multiple small-scale cold-stunning events and the aquariums took in several greens, Kemp’s ridleys and some loggerheads from across the coast,” the aquarium system said, referring to three different species of sea turtles.
Sea turtles are cold-blooded, which means their surroundings determine their body temperature. A sudden drop in temperature can cause a condition known as cold-stunning, similar to hypothermia in humans.
N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores Director Liz Baird said the N.C. Aquariums are “proud to partner with multiple organizations committed to sea turtle conservation.”
“Our dedicated staff provide excellent and tireless care to assure these timeless and inspiring creatures are healthy and ready to be released back to the wild,” Ms. Baird said.
N.C. Aquariums chief veterinarian Emily Christiansen said due to recent, “extra-cold nights,” the aquarium system has turtles ready for release, with “more still coming in for rehabilitation often on the same day.”
“They become lethargic, unable to swim, and can be pushed onto the shore by the tides and wind,” Dr. Christiansen said. “If they can be rescued before they succumb to the cold, they have a chance to be rehabilitated.”
The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores this winter has taken in turtles recovered from Cape Lookout National Seashore, Core Sound and ocean side areas. The Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center at Pine Knoll Shores helped rehabilitate some Kemp’s ridley turtles caught in a cold-stunning event farther north, in Cape Cod, Mass.
A volunteer pilot program called Turtles Fly Too transported the turtles from Boston, Mass. to Beaufort. The volunteers transport sea turtles from the northeast U.S. to rehabilitation facilities.
During cold-stunning events, turtles found north of Ocracoke are taken to the STAR Center and those found south are taken to N.C. State Center for Marine Science and Technology for triage. After initial physicals, treatments and assessments, the N.C. Aquarium veterinary team and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission staff send the turtles to rehabilitation facilities along the coast, including The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City.
The rehabilitation process includes slowly warming up the turtles to their optimal body temperature, administering medications prescribed by the veterinary team, treating any injuries, building up the turtles’ body condition and making sure they can swim and resume normal turtle behaviors. Once the turtles are healthy and have a final veterinary check, they are ready to be released.
Before release, the veterinary team places a microchip tag in the shoulder area of each sea turtle. The chip can be scanned and, if the turtle ever restrands, information for that turtle can be retrieved.
Many of the turtles have made a quick recovery and the aquarium teams have already released about 25 of them offshore to warmer waters. The release crew tries to find temperatures as close to 70 degrees as possible. Crews from Duke University Marine Laboratory in Beaufort and the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Fort Macon helped release several rehabilitated turtles in January.
The effort to rescue and rehabilitate sea turtles is led by the WRC, which collaborates with a number of federal, state and private organizations, including:
· N.C. Aquariums at Pine Knoll Shores, Roanoke Island and Fort Fisher.
· Jennette’s Pier.
· CMAST.
· N.C. State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore.
· Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.
· Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
· Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation.
· The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
· The National Marine Fisheries Service.
· The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
