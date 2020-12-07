Carteret County reports 22nd COVID-19 death Monday, 92 new cases since Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced the 22nd confirmed death of county resident due to COVID-19 Monday as cases rose by 92 since Friday.
In a release, the county said the individual died Sunday from complications associated with COVID-19. The person was in their 90s and had preexisiting health conditions, according to the health department.
“The Health Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this resident,” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release.
Ms. Cannon said people can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by keeping gatherings small and outdoors, if possible, wearing masks when around others, staying home when sick and washing hands often.
The county reported 1,142 total confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, of which 319 are considered active and 1,801 have recovered. Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported nine COVID-19 hospitalizations, as of Monday afternoon.
The Carteret County public school system reported six additional COVID-19 cases, including one at Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary School, two at Morehead City Primary School, one at Newport Middle School, one at Broad Creek Middle School and one case at Carteret Preschool in Newport.
The county’s latest update comes as the state hits record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 4,300 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 2,240 hospitalizations, a new record.
