NEWPORT - Commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 11 to select Tristan Thomas to the town's parks and recreation advisory commission.
The position was left vacant after the resignation of former member Rose Mosby and is valid until November 2023.
Thomas grew up in Newport and comes from a background in child and family welfare as a clinical social worker.
"Efforts to make changes are really going to happen at home," Thomas said Thursday. "A solid parks and recreation department can also improve the quality of community engagement and family bonding, which is critical to everything we do."
Another position on the committee will be open in November 2022.
Three subdivisions approved
Properties at 113 Lincoln Drive, 821 Newport Loop Road and 5851 Highway 70 were approved for subdivision Thursday.
The vacant parcel of land at Lincoln Drive is 4.07 acres owned by Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity and is zoned for residential use. It will be split into two parcels at 3.794 acres and 0.275 acres.
The Newport Loop Road property is 20.294 acres zoned for residential and agriculture use and is owned by CCLC Farms LLC. It will be subdivided into two parcels at two acres and 18.294 acres.
The property at 5851 Highway 70 is 28.678 acres zoned for commercial highway and industrial warehousing. It will be split into two parcels at 2.943 acres and
25.735 acres.
Dog park to be named with public contest
The town considered construction proposals from tree companies for the creation of a dog park in Newport.
The park will be located at 3301 Railroad Boulevard and is proposed to have a fenced-in area, benches, a leash post, waste system for dogs and a new parking lot.
Budget projections would place the cost of the park anywhere from $12,000 to $25,000, depending on each design.
The town is currently seeking grants to help with the funding, though they will also ask for donations from the public.
Resident Linda Smith first brought the idea of a dog park to the council at the regular council meeting last October, and subsequent discussion garnered support from the Newport Recreational Advisory Commission.
On Thursday, the commissioners also unanimously voted to hold a dog park naming contest.
The town will be looking to the public for suggestions and then will narrow it down to five to 10 names before making a selection.
The winning name will be selected and announced at a community festival.
Town manager search continues
Budget approval concerning the search for a new town manager was up for discussion at the meeting.
In a unanimous decision, $4,500 was set aside to help with the costs associated with finding someone for the position, as well as to advertise availability.
Councilman Mark Eadie explained the town will begin the process to review candidates in October.
"They will be interviewing us as much as we are them," Eadie said.
Newport is one of several towns in the county looking for a town manager and other high-level vacancies. Commissioners are working with the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments to fill the position.
It was previously stated that with the designation of Interstate 42 to replace Highway 70 from Raleigh to Morehead City, Carteret County will soon see significant growth.
Considering the future development of the town, the council is looking for a candidate with planning and zoning experience.
Recent storm damage highlighted
Frequent rain caused localized flash flooding in the past week, which was acknowledged by current manager Bryan Chadwick.
Chadwick resigned from his position to be effective Sept. 2 but has offered to stay on the job until a replacement is hired.
The flooding was caused after heavy storms moved through the area, bringing other associated dangers such as lightning strikes and strains on the town's drainage systems.
During the recent storms, the water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant was struck multiple times with lightning, Chadwick said.
The lightning surge knocked out pumps, input carbs, power lines and flow meters in the facilities, causing more than $8,000 in damages. The affected parts have since been repaired.
Mayor Dennis Barber commented on the bad history of lightning strikes in the area and suggested the town takes a closer look at improving the lightning protection for the vital buildings.
The council also took a moment to congratulate the promotion of new fire Chief Richard Blaine II.
Blaine was hired Monday, Aug. 8 and has nearly 30 years of firefighting experience. He was selected from a pool of more than 12 candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.