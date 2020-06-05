Emerald Isle to close part of Reed Drive for stormwater work

EMERALD ISLE — The town will close portions of Reed Drive with barricades and signs as workers install new stormwater drainage pipes and appurtenances.
Emerald Isle commissioners awarded a $121,000 contract for the project earlier this year to Thomas Simpson Construction Co. of Morehead City.
Hurricane Florence in September 2018 damaged the pipes along Reed Drive from Mallard Drive to Loon Street on the south side of Highway 58. The street is home to a number of shops, businesses and parking lots on its north side.
The purpose of the project is to convey stormwater from asphalt parking areas north of Reed Drive to the existing Reed Drive town piping. The pipes will connect to new 24-inch-diameter pipes.
Phase one of the project began Wednesday and necessitated closure of the street from the east side of the entrance to the Sound of the Sea development to the west side of the shopping center entrance closest to Heverly Drive. The section will remain closed until the project in this area is complete and should affect thru-traffic along Reed Drive.
The phase two closure will begin when phase one reopens to traffic. Reed Drive will close between Loon Drive and the east side of shopping center entrance closest to Heverly Drive.
To ensure access to Heverly Drive, a single lane of travel will be open along the south side of Reed Drive.
Workers will remove barricades and cover detour signs each Friday afternoon when work has stopped to allow normal traffic along Reed Drive Saturdays and Sundays.
The plan is subject to adjustment based on unforeseen issues that arise, officials said.
Dates and times for moving from phase one to phase two will be dictated by progress of the project, which is subject to weather conditions.
