BOGUE — The Bogue town council adopted a $173,620 budget for 2023-24 that includes no tax increase.
The action came Monday following a public hearing on the budget. No one spoke regarding the spending plan, so council members unanimously approved the budget during their regular meeting that followed the hearing.
The 2023-24 budget is about 35% less than the $267,970 budget approved for 2022-23. The reason for the decrease is there are no major paving projects planned for the town in 2023-24, according to town clerk Shawne Southard.
The budget includes a 4% raise for Southard, who is a part-time employee. With Southard the only paid town employee, the amount budgeted for her salary for 2023-24 is $39,520.
The town’s current property tax rate is 5-cents per $100 of assessed value. The town estimates it will receive about $36,000 in property tax funds for 2023-24.
The budget includes $39,520 for salaries, $20,000 for the American Rescue Plan Act, $30,000 for hurricane damage, $17,000 for professional fees, $12,000 for mowing and $4,000 for street repairs, along with many other line items.
Anticipated revenues include $38,385 in appropriated fund balance, $50,000 from utilities franchises, $36,000 in property taxes, $22,000 in Powell Bill funds, $18,375 in local sales tax and other miscellaneous categories.
In other business, the town will:
Adopted a request to contribute $79 toward the School Resource Officer position at White Oak Elementary School. Multiple western towns and the county contribute toward the position, based on the number of students each community has attending the school.
Announced that town hall will be closed on Memorial Day, which is May 29.
Heard department reports.
